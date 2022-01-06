New campground opens in Manning Provincial Park

Photo: Manning Park Resort

One of B.C.’s busiest provincial parks has a new campground.

The new Skyview Campground in E.C. Manning Provincial Park is now open, providing 62 sites in the winter and 92 in the summer. All campsites have hookups for water, power and sewer, making it the first fully serviced campground for BC Parks.

Located near the Lightning Lake day-use area, the new campground features a heated shower building and large sites with 50-amp power. Cross-country skiers can access the Nordic ski trail that cuts through the campground and connects with more than 60 kilometres of groomed trails. Downhill skiers and snowboarders can hit the slopes at the nearby alpine area.

During the summer, campers can enjoy canoeing and swimming at the nearby Lightning Lake and a variety of hiking trails that meander through alpine meadows dotted with colourful wildflowers.

"E.C. Manning Park is a year-round destination. The new campground expands and enhances the visitor experience," said Kelly Greene, Parliamentary Secretary for Environment. "We are also taking steps to ensure our parks are inclusive and welcoming for all by incorporating universal design standards in new campsite developments so people living with disabilities can enjoy outdoor activities with fewer barriers."

In addition to Skyview Campground, upgrades have been made to the popular Buckhorn Backcountry Campground, located along the Heather Trail. A new group shelter has been constructed and 14 elevated tent platforms have been added, along with new bear-proof food caches and three footbridges.