Coquihalla Highway slowed by multiple crashes Thursday

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE 5:40 p.m.

DriveBC now says there is only a southbound lane closure related to the incident between Mine Creek Rd. and Juliet Rd.

The highway should fully reopen at 7 p.m.

UPDATE 5:30 p.m.

DriveBC says Highway 5 is closed again, this time 16 kilometres north of the Coquihalla Summit due to a vehicle incident.

Traffic is not getting through between Mine Creek Rd. and Exit 238: Juliet Rd.

The next update is scheduled for 6 p.m. PST.

UPDATE 3:29 p.m.

The Coquihalla Highway has reopened north of Hope after a semi jack-knifed and blocked traffic in both directions for most of the day.

The incident closed Highway 5 for more than 10 hours.

The highway remains closed to all but essential vehicles after being badly damaged by a series of storms back in mid-November. Travel advisories have been issued for much of the Interior of British Columbia Thursday morning, including the Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector and Highway 1 through to the Shuswap.

ORIGINAL 11:00 a.m.

The Coquihalla Highway is closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident near Othello Rd.

DriveBC is reporting that a semi-tractor-trailer has jack-knifed on the highway completely blocking traffic.



"We have had a travel advisory posted for Hwy 5 since yesterday. There is also currently a vehicle incident near Othello Rd. and the highway is still closed with no estimated time of opening. Crews are on scene and working to get it cleared," said a DriveBC tweet.

Those who are stuck by the incident are expected to be there for a while. Officials with the Ministry of Transportation are expected to provide an update later today.

