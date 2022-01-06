Court hands BC man conditional sentence for torching Hornby Island school

Photo: Contributed

A Courtenay man set fire to the Hornby Island Community School three years ago because he wanted to get arrested and go to jail.

That was revealed in the sentencing decision by provincial court Judge Ron Lamperson after Bridge Shannon Warwick, 28, pleaded guilty to the Aug. 26, 2018, fire that destroyed the school.

Lamperson concluded that Warwick’s intellectual disabilities contributed to him setting fire to the school and significantly reduced his moral culpability. In late December, he sentenced Warwick to 20 months in jail, which he can serve in the community, followed by three years of probation.

“While there is no doubt he lit the fire intentionally, and while he recognized it may well result in the burning of the school, I find that but for his significant cognitive disability it is unlikely he would have committed the arson,” Lamperson said in his 51-page decision.

Warwick’s thought processes leading up to the event were muddled, irrational and difficult to follow, said the judge. He was unhappy and felt rejected and angry.

“It was clear his primary motivation was the hope he would get caught, arrested and be sent to jail. He thought he would like it there,” said Lamperson.

The judge said Warwick thought he wouldn’t have to work in prison and told his psychiatrist: “‘They feed you. You can just smoke weed and play video games.”

Warwick had lived on Hornby with his mother for about 10 years before he moved to Courtenay. In August 2018, he was living with a woman caregiver and developed romantic feelings for her that were not reciprocated. One evening a week before the fire, Warwick thought he heard her having sex with a male friend and became jealous and upset. On Friday, Aug. 24, he got some money out of the bank, bought some food and wine and took the ferry to Hornby.

The battery on his phone ran out and he became more angry. Warwick thought about burning something. He walked around Hornby that day and slept at the ballpark that night.

On Saturday, Warwick was still angry and thought about making a Molotov cocktail. He took gasoline from a boat motor and poured it into an empty wine bottle.

He went to the free store and got swim trunks, ripping them and using them as a wick for the Molotov cocktail.

Then Warwick went to the access centre hoping to use the computer to email family and friends. But he was ignored, which made him angrier, said Lamperson. He thought about burning the access centre but decided the school was more suitable because there were no trees nearby and the fire department would have an easy time putting it out.

“He continued to think that causing a fire would help him get arrested and go to jail,” said the judge.

Warwick went to the school on Saturday night and smoked two joints. Around 2:30 a.m., he threw the Molotov cocktail at an exterior wall. The bottle shattered but didn’t light. Warwick walked over and lit the gasoline by hand. A large fire started and he ran off.

Warwick told his mother about the arson that day and they told the Hornby fire chief. On Aug. 28, Warwick went to the Comox Valley RCMP and gave a lengthy confession to police.

The school had to be replaced. The financial impact of the blaze was close to $13 million, including $536,000 for demolition, $2 million to bring in portables and more than $10 million to build a new school, said Lamperson. Staff and students were displaced, but there was also significant impact on the community, which used the school for sports, theatres and fairs.

Psychiatric and psychological reports prepared for sentencing indicate Warwick’s knowledge and understanding is at a Grade 2 or 3 level. He has exceptional weaknesses in common sense and in following simple directions. The reports also note his excessive use of marijuana, which began at age 16 with daily use. His use was only limited by his supply and adversely affected his mental health.

Warwick’s guilty plea and remorse are mitigating factors, said the judge. He has no prior criminal record, has not breached bail or committed any new offences. Although he intended to set the fire, he was not motivated by revenge or financial gain. He did not expect the school to be destroyed. Also mitigating is the fact he has suffered from cognitive disability his entire life, said Lamperson. He has poor insight and judgment and is not able to live independently.

Warwick has been living with a care provider since August 2021 and has done well, taking counselling, volunteering and abstaining from marijuana. During his conditional sentence, Warwick will essentially be under house arrest. He must also perform 150 hours of community service work.