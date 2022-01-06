Heavy snow falling across southern BC as storm wallops province

Photo: The Canadian Press

Winter storm, snowfall and extreme cold warnings cover almost every corner of British Columbia as the latest powerful storm sweeps across the province.

Several centimetres of slushy snow snarled Tuesday afternoon's rush hour on the South Coast, but that doesn't compare to the 10 to 30 cm expected across southern B.C. before the storm eases today.

Mountain passes were expected to see up to 40 cm, especially along Interior sections of Highways 1 and 3.

The Transportation Ministry warned drivers Wednesday that provincial bridges and highways could be closed because of the snow and freezing rain.

A cable-collar system is used to remove snow that builds up above the Alex Fraser and Port Mann bridges but may be hindered by high winds, forcing the bridges to be closed for safety, it said in a news release.

Maintenance contractors were proactively spreading anti-icing brine on highways, and plows were mobilized to quickly deal with any accumulation of snow, it said.

In Central, Northern and Northeastern B.C., extreme cold and arctic outflow winds continue to create wind chill values near or below -45 C while forecasters say conditions will feel as cold as -35 C in southeastern parts of the province.

The extreme cold has led to ice buildups and the potential for flooding and ice jams on the Quesnel and Similkameen rivers.

Avalanche Canada's website forecast high danger on South Coast and Vancouver Island mountain ranges.

There have been many reports of avalanches on Vancouver's North Shore mountains after about a metre of snow came down over the last week and "triggering large avalanches remains likely," says the Avalanche Canada website.

It says backcountry users across the southern half of the province should "adopt a conservative mindset until there is clear evidence that the snowpack has stabilized."