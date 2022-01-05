Healthcare workers being intimidated at some COVID-19 testing facilities in BC

Photo: CTV News

British Columbians are being reminded they face consequences for lashing out at healthcare workers.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General issued a statement Wednesday saying they have received reports of workers at COVID-19 testing centres being intimidated, threatened and otherwise verbally harassed by some people seeking tests.

In the statement they write, "B.C.'s health-care workers are doing an exceptional job under the most challenging of circumstances. They deserve the support of all of us, particularly now as we work together to manage this next phase of the pandemic. Our health-care workers need a safe and respectful workplace, free of abuse and threats of violence, so they can continue their work to keep us safe.”

The Government of B.C. recently implemented the Access to Services Act, which makes it illegal to intimidate staff or impede the services at testing facilities. Incidents of threats and aggressive behaviour will be reported to the police.

You are also being reminded that if you do not have any symptoms, you do not need to be tested for COVID-19, and if you are feeling sick, stay away from others until you are feeling better, even if you think it’s just a cold.

If you have had a rapid test recommended by a medical professional or the online COVID-19 Self-Assessment Tool, then you can book a COVID-19 test through your local health authority.

The statement concludes with, "we continue to urge all British Columbians to follow all provincial health officer orders, stay home when sick, wear a mask in all indoor public spaces, keep your distance from others when you are out, wash your hands frequently and most importantly, if you haven't done so already, get vaccinated."

There have been long lines at some testing sites around the province as the Omicron variant has been rapidly spreading.

On Tuesday, Dr. Bonnie Henry said that private companies, schools and healthcare sites should prepare for a wave of illness and start reinforcing safety protocols like physical distancing.