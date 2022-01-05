Woman who allegedly lied about being a Vancouver nurse makes court appearance

Photo: Ottawa Police Brigitte Cleroux, 49, of Gatineau, is believed to have used several aliases to gain employment at local dental and medical clinics

A woman who allegedly impersonated a nurse at a Vancouver hospital is facing fraud charges in both Vancouver and Ottawa.

Brigitte Denise Cleroux appeared in court Wednesday to face charges of fraud over $5,000 and personation with intent to gain advantage.

The judge heard from Cleroux’s lawyer that his client is already planning to plead guilty to similar charges in Ottawa next month.

The court also heard that Vancouver police continue to investigate possible further assault charges against Cleroux.

The Vancouver charges were approved in November; they followed a months-long VPD investigation spurred by reports of a B.C. Women’s Hospital employee allegedly posing as a nurse between June 2020 and June 2021.

The investigation found a woman allegedly used the name of a real nurse while providing medical care to patients at the hospital.

In Ottawa, Cleroux was charged on Aug. 23 with offences, including:

obtaining by false pretence

uttering a forged document

assault with a weapon

criminal negligence causing bodily harm; and

personation to gain advantage

Ottawa police began their investigation after being told a woman had used aliases and assumed the identities of registered nurses that she fraudulently obtained. The alleged fraud-related incidents took place at a medical and dental clinic in Canada's capital.

“Some of those duties included the administration of medications, including injections, to patients,” Ottawa police said.

On Nov. 25, Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver Police Department said VPD detectives worked "collaboratively" with the Ottawa Police Service, "which was conducting a parrallel investigation into the same suspect."

“We don’t yet know how many people in Vancouver may have received treatment from the fraudulent nurse, but we’re working with the Provincial Health Services Authority to identify patients who may have had contact with her," Visintin said at the time.

Cleroux remains in custody until her next court appearance in Vancouver on Feb. 9.