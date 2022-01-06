Province and federal government offer funding for farmers’ markets to expand local food during emergencies

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

Food supplies dwindled in the Interior when we were cut off from the coast by flooding last November, putting more pressure on local farmers to fill the void.

The impact on the supply chain was an eye-opener for many consumers.

Now the federal and provincial governments are teaming up to support smaller local producers, through a new BC Farmers’ Market Expansion Program.

"With the floods and wildfires in B.C. this past year, farmers' markets give us a chance to directly support our local farmers, who, despite all the challenges, continue to deliver great food for us," said Marie-Claude Bibeau, federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food. "This investment will help B.C. farmers bounce back in the coming years by making sure farmers' markets can serve our communities in times of need."

The program will allow markets to accommodate more vendors and stay open during emergencies so communities have continued access to food.

The total funding is $475,000 and each applicant can ask for up to $15,000.

"Through the pandemic and extreme weather events the province has seen over the last year and a half, the importance of local food has never been greater. Markets will be able to grow and welcome more vendors while keeping everyone healthy and safe," said Lana Popham, B.C.'s Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries.

Heather O'Hara, executive director, BC Association of Farmers' Markets calls the program a critical investment in the resiliency of local farmers’ markets, “which have risen to the challenge and fed our communities in both good times and throughout COVID, forest fires and flooding."

The funding is a one-time, cost-shared, reimbursement-based program delivered through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, in collaboration with the BC Association of Farmers' Markets.

Applications will be accepted until Jan. 28, 2022, at noon (Pacific Time), on a first-come, first-served basis or until available funding has been fully committed. To apply, visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/fmexpansion