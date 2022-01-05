Fernie, B.C. teen performs on Stephen Colbert's Late Show

A British Columbia teen had the experience of a lifetime on Tuesday night.

Nell Smith, 14, of Fernie B.C. made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on January 4.

"The magical journey of The Flaming Lips continues on this new collaboration with young music-maker Nell (Smith), who caught lead singer Wayne Coyne's attention at a Lips show and convinced the rock legend to mentor her in all things music," says the teen's performance posted to YouTube.

Smith caught Coyne's attention at a show in Calgary and convinced him to mentor her musical ambitions. From there Smith recorded, "Where the Viaduct Looms," an album by Nell Smith and The Flaming Lips.

Tuesday's performance of Nick Cave's "Red Right Hand," from Nell's debut album is evidence of Smith's budding talent and the close relationship she has developed with The Flaming Lips'.

The album was released on November 26, 2021.

YouTube The Late Show with Stephen Colbert