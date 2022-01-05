BC announces 3,798 new coronavirus cases; 473 in Interior Health

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

The provincial government has announced 3,798 new coronavirus cases, including 473 in Interior Health.

The new cases bring B.C.’s total since the pandemic began to 270,508, although 29,967 remain active. Of the active cases, 317 individuals are in hospital and 83 are in intensive care.

In the Interior Health region there are 2,563 active cases, where 37 people are hospitalized, 25 of whom are in intensive care.

The new/active cases include:

1,739 new cases in Fraser Health — Total active cases: 13,920

840 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health — Total active cases: 9,100

473 new cases in Interior Health — Total active cases: 2,563

179 new cases in Northern Health — Total active cases: 750

566 new cases in Island Health — Total active cases: 3,631

Case counts have become a much less useful metric in recent weeks, as B.C.'s testing system is at capacity. A triage system means PCR tests are reserved for vulnerable people. Many others are being given rapid antigen tests, results of which are not added to daily case counts.

There were no new deaths reported Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 88.3% of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.0% have received their second dose. Twelve-plus figures are 92% and 89.3%, respectively.

From Dec. 28 to Jan. 3, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 16.2% of cases, and from Dec. 21 to Jan. 3, they accounted for 51.4% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Dec. 28 to Jan. 3) - Total 22,600

Not vaccinated: 3,127 (13.8%)

Partially vaccinated: 542 (2.4%)

Fully vaccinated: 18,931 (83.8%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Dec. 21 to Jan. 3) - Total 173

Not vaccinated: 84 (48.6%)

Partially vaccinated: 5 (2.8%)

Fully vaccinated: 84 (48.6%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 28 to Jan. 3)

Not vaccinated: 465.8

Partially vaccinated: 148.1

Fully vaccinated: 412.3

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 21 to Jan. 3)

Not vaccinated: 19.6

Partially vaccinated: 4.3

Fully vaccinated: 1.8