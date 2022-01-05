Travel advisory issued for Okanagan Connector, Coquihalla

Photo: DriveBC

DriveBC has issued travel advisories for the Okanagan Connector and the Coquihalla Highway as more winter weather arrives.

The advisory is in place for Highway 97C between West Kelowna and Merritt and also Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt. That stretch of the Coquihalla is restricted to essential and commercial vehicles only, no passengers vehicle are permitted but drivers are still being warned to take precautions as heavy blowing snow is forecast for Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

"If travel is necessary please be prepared for delays. Watch for crews and equipment working and consider alternate plans," DriveBC said Wednesday.

Environment Canada has also issued a winter storm warning for the Thompson-Okanagan and Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector and Hope-Princeton highways. Hazardous winter conditions are expected, and significant snowfall is anticipated starting tonight right through until Thursday.

Environment Canada is calling for snowfall accumulations of 20 to 30 centimetres on mountain passes.