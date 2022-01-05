Poodle dies in fatal dog attack at Coquitlam park

Photo: Glacier Media

Coquitlam Animal Services is investigating a fatal dog attack that reportedly took place Sunday at Como Lake Park.

Bylaw Enforcement and Animal Services manager Aaron Hilgerdenaar said he could not reveal details because the circumstances are under investigation.

However, a family reported on Reddit that their eight-month-old puppy was attacked and killed while they were walking at the park on Sunday morning.

The family stated that their poodle was on a leash but the other dog was not leashed and the owner was not immediately apparent.

"Unfortunately, the injuries were fatal, and our loved poodle didn't make it. The stray dog was reported and taken by the animal shelter bylaw officer," the post by Future_Assumption619 stated.

Hilgerdenaar said all parties involved have been identified, contacted and are co-operating with the animal control investigation.

"Bylaw enforcement officers are fully engaged in the investigation and are receiving, recording and processing through evidence and witness information regarding the incident," he added.

"Reports of dog attack situations are taken very seriously and investigating officers are proceeding with the necessary steps required to conduct a fulsome investigation."

Consequences will be determined following the investigation, Hilgerdenaar added.