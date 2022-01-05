Vancouver Island hockey player killed in crash on way to team practice

Photo: Peninsula Panthers

Grant Gilbertson, an 18-year-old forward with the Peninsula Panthers of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League, was driving to a practice when he was killed Monday evening in a crash on Sooke Road in icy conditions.

Panthers owner Pete Zubersky said the team heard the news near the end of practice.

“It is just terrible, terrible news,” Zubersky said. “It was devastating. I can’t explain the grief we felt as a group. I know that Grant’s family and friends have had their hearts ripped out. This is a tragedy in every sense of the word and our organization’s every thought is on Grant and his family.”

The crash happened about 6 p.m. West Shore RCMP say a Honda Civic lost control, veering into the oncoming lane of a Ford Escape. Bystanders attempted first aid at the scene, but the male driver did not survive.

Zubersky described Gilbertson as an emerging leader in the dressing room and on the ice: “Grant was such a great guy. We have a very tight team, and Grant was part of our leadership group.”

The team will honour the player with a perpetual Grant Gilbertson Memorial Trophy that will go annually to the “glue guy” who best holds the team together through the season, Zubersky said.

Players will honour their teammate on Friday night when they play at Panorama Recreation Centre against the Victoria Cougars.

Gilbertson was the second-line centre of the Panthers and also on the power play.

“He was in his second season with our team and was a wonderful player and person who was coming into his own in hockey and in life,” said Zubersky. “He struggled on the ice in his rookie season but was really taking off this season.”

Gilbertson was from Sooke and graduated out of the Juan de Fuca Minor Hockey Association.