Wild otter runs through snow-covered downtown Victoria streets

Photo: Reddit/Bigdingus999

A Victoria resident captured a unique sight in downtown Victoria last week — an otter running through the snow-covered streets.

“At first I thought it was a dog. Then I realized it was definitely not a dog and was baffled why this otter was here,” said the Reddit poster.

“Then, my next instinct was to catch him, but then that’s a bad idea so I took a video,” they said.

The otter was spotted Dec. 30 on Quadra Street after a heavy snowfall.

Other people chimed in on Reddit, saying they spotted other otters doing the same thing in Saanich.