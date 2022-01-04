BC announces 2,542 new coronavirus cases; 270 in Interior Health

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

The provincial government has announced 2,542 new coronavirus cases, including 270 in the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring B.C.’s total since the pandemic began to 266,710, although 27,106 remain active — an all-time record. Of the active cases, 298 individuals are in hospital and 86 are in intensive care.

In the Interior Health region there are 2,250 active cases, where 37 people are hospitalized, 25 of whom are in critical care.

The new/active cases include:

1,458 new cases in Fraser Health — Total active cases: 12,729

329 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health — Total active cases: 8,274

270 new cases in Interior Health — Total active cases: 2,250

125 new cases in Northern Health — Total active cases: 737

360 new cases in Island Health — Total active cases: 3,113

Case counts have become a much less useful metric in recent weeks, as B.C.'s testing system is at capacity. A triage system means PCR tests are reserved for vulnerable people. Many others are being given rapid antigen tests, results of which are not added to daily case counts.

As of Tuesday, 88.3% of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83% have received their second dose.

Since Dec. 31, 2021, four new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,427. One death occurred in Interior Health.

From Dec. 23-29, 2021, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 16% of cases, and from Dec. 16-29, they accounted for 55% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Dec. 23-29) - Total 17,762

Not vaccinated: 2,532 (14.3%)

Partially vaccinated: 306 (1.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 14,924 (84%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Dec. 16-29) - Total 180

Not vaccinated: 96 (53.3%)

Partially vaccinated: three (1.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 81 (45%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 23-29)

Not vaccinated: 403.9

Partially vaccinated: 102.4

Fully vaccinated: 325.7

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 16-29)

Not vaccinated: 22.3

Partially vaccinated: 2.2

Fully vaccinated: 1.7