BC highway traffic cameras capture travellers in snowstorm making roadside snowman

When life gives you a snowstorm, make a snowman!

DriveBC traffic cameras at the Kootenay Lake ferry crossing caught a wholesome moment during heavy snowfall Monday night.

People from the few cars waiting for the crossing decided to make the best of the cold and build a snowman.

Their progress was captured between 6:20 and 6:45 p.m.

BC Transportation took to Twitter Tuesday morning to share the cheerful sight.

The snowman remains at the Kootenay Bay Ferry landing as of Tuesday afternoon.

Find all DriveBC traffic cameras and information on current highway conditions in the province here.

