BC highway traffic cameras capture travellers in snowstorm making roadside snowman

When life gives you a snowstorm, make a snowman!
DriveBC traffic cameras at the Kootenay Lake ferry crossing caught a wholesome moment during heavy snowfall Monday night.
People from the few cars waiting for the crossing decided to make the best of the cold and build a snowman.
Their progress was captured between 6:20 and 6:45 p.m.
BC Transportation took to Twitter Tuesday morning to share the cheerful sight.
Do you want to build a snowman?— BC Transportation (@TranBC) January 4, 2022
Passing the time while waiting for the #KootenayLake ferry last night.
All @DriveBC HighwayCams here: https://t.co/QOoIeSYO2z pic.twitter.com/CRK3SWm3Wc
The snowman remains at the Kootenay Bay Ferry landing as of Tuesday afternoon.
