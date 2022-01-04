BC highway traffic cameras capture travellers in snowstorm making roadside snowman

Photo: DriveBC

When life gives you a snowstorm, make a snowman!

DriveBC traffic cameras at the Kootenay Lake ferry crossing caught a wholesome moment during heavy snowfall Monday night.

People from the few cars waiting for the crossing decided to make the best of the cold and build a snowman.

Their progress was captured between 6:20 and 6:45 p.m.

BC Transportation took to Twitter Tuesday morning to share the cheerful sight.

Do you want to build a snowman?

Passing the time while waiting for the #KootenayLake ferry last night.

All @DriveBC HighwayCams here: https://t.co/QOoIeSYO2z pic.twitter.com/CRK3SWm3Wc — BC Transportation (@TranBC) January 4, 2022

The snowman remains at the Kootenay Bay Ferry landing as of Tuesday afternoon.

