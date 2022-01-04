Son charged with BC mom's murder, body found during wellness check

Photo: Glacier Media

Raymonde Elder was a beautiful, sweet, caring person who was loved by everyone who met her, her grieving family said Monday.

The Langford woman was found dead in her home last week. Her son, Ryan Robert Elder, was arrested and has been charged with her second-degree murder sometime between Dec. 25 and Dec. 31.

Raymonde, who owned a cleaning company, was going to celebrate her 60th birthday in March. She was one of five siblings who emigrated from Scotland to Victoria with their parents in 1967.

“She was loved by a lot of people,” said her older brother Alex McEwen. “She wouldn’t hurt a fly. She used to enter a room and the place would light up. She was so funny. We used to have some great laughs together.”

“She didn’t have a mean bone in her body,” said her younger sister, Denise McEwen. “This is so unfair. She always helped everybody. She gave way more than she received.”

Her son Ryan struggled with mental health issues. Raymonde let him stay with her, but she needed support from the mental health system. There were no options for him and no help, said Denise.

“There are so many kids like him everywhere. As a family, we tried to do as much as we could, but you can only do so much. If you don’t have a support system backing you up, you’re left with a revolving door,” said Denise.

“It’s gut-wrenching. I don’t know what can be done. We’re just another statistic. Other families have gone through this and there doesn’t seem to be help for anyone.”

The police were called numerous times but did nothing, said Alex. “This is one of the things I’m mad at. This could have been prevented.”

He started to realize something was wrong when he received a call from a friend saying Raymonde did not show up for work. He called her landline, her cellphone and her son’s phone but got no answer. Then he called the RCMP and asked them to do a wellness check. He heard back from them two or three hours later.

“I knew right away something was wrong. I had a feeling. We’re very close through all the years and I could just tell there was something wrong. But you never suspect anything like this. It’s like a living nightmare,” said Alex.

Ryan Robert Elder remains in custody at the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre.

The matter has been adjourned until Jan. 20 to allow Elder time to retain a lawyer.