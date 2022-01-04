Multiple crashes, adverse weather closed Highway 3 near Alberta border

UPDATE: 7:45 a.m.
DriveBC advises a closure on Highway 3 between Sparwood and the Alberta border has been cleared and the highway reopened.
ORIGINAL: 6:40 a.m.
A travel advisory remains in effect and has closed Highway 3 near the Alberta border this morning.
DriveBC advises there is adverse weather between Sparwood and the B.C.-Alberta border.
As of 6 a.m., traffic was being held at the Highway 3/43 interchange.
Meanwhile, there was a multi-vehicle crash in the area overnight.
DriveBC reported as of 11:15 p.m. the highway would be closed indefinitely due to multiple vehicle incidents and unsafe travel conditions.
Avalanche deposit removal at Kootenay Pass was completed as of 2 a.m.
Elsewhere, a travel advisory issued Monday for the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Field due to heavy snowfall and low visibility was lifted as of 6 a.m.
Expect winter driving conditions.