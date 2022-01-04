Multiple crashes, adverse weather closed Highway 3 near Alberta border

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 7:45 a.m.

DriveBC advises a closure on Highway 3 between Sparwood and the Alberta border has been cleared and the highway reopened.

ORIGINAL: 6:40 a.m.

A travel advisory remains in effect and has closed Highway 3 near the Alberta border this morning.

DriveBC advises there is adverse weather between Sparwood and the B.C.-Alberta border.

As of 6 a.m., traffic was being held at the Highway 3/43 interchange.

Meanwhile, there was a multi-vehicle crash in the area overnight.

DriveBC reported as of 11:15 p.m. the highway would be closed indefinitely due to multiple vehicle incidents and unsafe travel conditions.

Avalanche deposit removal at Kootenay Pass was completed as of 2 a.m.

Elsewhere, a travel advisory issued Monday for the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Field due to heavy snowfall and low visibility was lifted as of 6 a.m.

Expect winter driving conditions.