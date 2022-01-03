Does BC need another COVID-19 circuit-breaker?

Photo: CTV News

The Ontario government's announcement of new, tougher COVID-19 restriction has left some British Columbians wondering if B.C will follow a similar path.

CTV News Vancouver is reporting that an independent group of health-care workers and researchers, called Protect our Province B.C. has already called for a three-week circuit breaker to fight the new COVID-19 Omicron variant. But at least one doctor believes new restrictions may not be necessary.

Dr. Brian Conway of the Vancouver Infectious Disease Centre tells CTV News Vancouver that current measures may be enough.

"The main problem we would have with stricter measures is: Would people follow them, or try to find ways around them?"

Conway suggested that access to rapid tests and better policing of current restrictions could help as well.

Conway also points to the COVID-19 hospitalization numbers, indicating they are still well off the province's all-time high of 515 recorded back in April.

"If hospital bed capacity, ICU bed capacity is threatened, that's what really triggers circuit breakers," Conway said. "We're not there yet in B.C."

Dr. Lyne Filiatrault with Protect our Province B.C. said Friday that if steps aren't taken soon COVID-19 could cause staffing shortages, with as many as 20 to 30 per cent of employees forced to stay at home due to infection or exposure.



"The only way we're going to stem the tide in terms of Omicron is going to be with a circuit breaker," Filiatrault said. "That's with the goal of decreasing transmission in the community, which will also decrease the impact on health care."

Ontario announced new measures that will go into effect Wednesday, including a ban on indoor restaurant dining new limits on social gatherings, and gyms have been ordered to close.

