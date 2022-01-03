Heavy snow, limited visibility on Trans-Canada Highway to Alberta border

Photo: DriveBC

A travel advisory has been issued for the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and the Alberta border.

DriveBC reports the advisory is in effect due to heavy snowfall with low visibility.

"Increased travel time should be expected due to limited visibility, high traffic volumes and possible unplanned closures," it warns.

Travellers should exercise caution or consider alternative travel plans.

Elsewhere on Highway 1, avalanche control work is planned west of Revelstoke, starting at noon. It's expected to close the highway for two hours.

Avalanche control work is also planned west of Yoho National Park to Golden. It's expected to close the highway from noon to 3 p.m.

A travel advisory is also in effect on Highway 3, between Hope and Princeton, due to a heavy snowfall warning.

Expect winter driving conditions, closures on short notice, delays and congestion.

Highway 3 is open at Kootenay Pass after avalanche control this morning had closed it. Expect compact snow and slippery sections.

On the Coquihalla Highway, an advisory remains in force between Merritt and Hope, restricting the route to commercial vehicles only as reconstruction continues in the wake of destructive washouts and flooding.

Elsewhere in the province, DriveBC reports multiple vehicle incidents on Highway 99, the Sea to Sky Highway, south of Squamish.

Expect major delays.