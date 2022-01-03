Mechanical failure sends raw sewage flowing into Ganges Harbour on Salt Spring Island

Photo: Google Maps

A mechanical failure at the Ganges Wastewater Treatment Plant on Salt Spring Island, blamed on the cold snap, resulted in raw sewage entering the stormwater system, flowing into Ganges Creek and out to Ganges Harbour on Sunday.

The Capital Regional District issued a wastewater discharge notice for Ganges Harbour.

A mechanical failure of part of an above-ground piping system resulted in a spill of raw sewage at the facility, which is adjacent to Ganges Creek.

While the bulk of the spill was contained on site, some sewage managed to make its way into the creek and eventually to Ganges Harbour.

Crews have cleaned up the overland spill, placed warning signs and cordoned off the affected area, including a section of the path immediately north of the facility.

Residents are advised to avoid the affected areas and avoid entering the waters along the affected shorelines, as the wastewater may pose a health risk. The affected area will be posted with public health advisory signs until environmental sample results indicate that the affected area no longer poses a health risk.