Columns collapse at Horseshoe Bay ferry underground parking

Photo: Glacier Media

The BC Ferries Horseshoe Bay underground parking lot is now closed, after reports suggest at least two structural columns gave way Sunday afternoon.

BC Ferries said the parkade is now closed due to “safety concerns,” however a statement posted to their website did not elaborate on what exactly forced the closure.

“Surface level parking is limited, but available in the lot adjacent to the ticketing and administration building. Staff are on site at the parkade to assist customers,” the statement read.

No injuries were recorded, and ferry sailings were not impacted.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience experienced as a result of the parkade closure.”