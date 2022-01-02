2 dead after tree falls on home in West Vancouver

Photo: CTV News

Two people are dead after a tree fell on a home in West Vancouver.

CTV News reports the incident happened in the 6200 block of Wellington Avenue.

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s died in the incident Saturday night.

“This appears to be a tragic accident,” said WVPD spokesperson Const. Kevin Goodmurphy.

“We are supporting the British Columbia Coroners Service as they conduct their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the loss of life,” he added. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.”

The tree came down while the region was under a wind warning. Hydro wires and gas lines were also damaged in the incident.

with files from CTV Vancouver