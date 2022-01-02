BC Assessment Authority updates property value database

Photo: Contributed

B.C. Assessment has published its updated property assessments for 2021 online.

The Crown corporation will release full details on property values in B.C. on Jan. 4.

But until then, homeowners can check their home’s value, as of July 1. 2021, by searching the updated database here.

Home prices in the Central Okanagan are up more than 30 per cent over the same time last year, according to the most recent home sales stats.

The most expensive residential home in the Thompson-Okanagan last year, 4358 Hobson Road in Kelowna, has increased in value from $10.6M to $14M.

On Jan. 4, a new list of the region's most expensive residential properties will be released alongside community-wide property-value increases.