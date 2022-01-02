Fire causes extensive damage at OK Tire store on Vancouver Island

Photo: Municipality of North Cowichan The North Cowichan OK Tire store was heavily damaged by fire on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

A fire has extensively damaged the OK Tire store in North Cowichan.

The North Cowichan Fire Department first received a call of a fire at 6482 Norcross Rd. at 3:47 a.m. Sunday.

Crews arrived to a fully-engulfed structure and a call was put out for additional resources.

“We didn’t want to put our firefighter’s lives in jeopardy as parts of the building suffered from structural collapse — the roof fell in — so we used the aerial fire apparatus, with nozzles at the end of the ladders, to spray water down to contain the fire safely,” said Martin Drakeley, North Cowichan fire chief.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. A large pile of discarded tires piled up against the outside of the building served as fuel for the inferno, sending a thick plume of black smoke into the sky.

The fire was under control by 7:30 a.m. but it was not until 10 a.m. that crews began their mop-up mode.

“While I will leave the damage estimate to the insurers, I can say that the building suffered extensive fire, smoke and water damage,” said Drakeley. “But we are happy we managed to hold the fire, saving at least some of the business’s stock of new tires. We won’t know precisely how much until they can get in there and take inventory.”

In total there were 45 firefighters using three ladder trucks and six engines. They came from North Cowichan’s four fire halls, in Chemainus, Crofton, Maple Bay and South End, and from Ladysmith Fire Rescue and the Duncan Fire Department.

The B.C. Ambulance Service was on scene as a precaution measure, but there were no reported injuries among firefighters. The building was unoccupied at the time of the blaze.

Fire investigators from the North Cowichan Fire Department and RCMP were on scene Sunday morning trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Traffic in both directions of the Trans-Canada Highway was detoured for several hours around the fire, about one kilometre north of Duncan. The highway has since re-opened.