More snow, extreme cold expected for parts of B.C.: Environment Canada

Photo: The Canadian Press A woman bundled up for the cold weather walks up a snow-covered street after 21 centimetres of snow fell overnight, in Vancouver, on Thursday, December 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Environment Canada is advising British Columbia residents to be prepared as snow and extreme cold is expected to return to parts of the province.

Snow storms are expected to continue for parts of southern B.C.

Highway alerts are in effect for Highway 5, the Coquihalla, from Hope to Merritt, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton, and Highway 1 through the Rogers Pass.

Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass is forecasted to get between 40 and 60 cm of snow over the day.

The weather office says the Fraser Canyon including Lytton will see up to 50 cm of snow, and the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt could get up to 30 cm.

An extreme cold warnings has been issued for northeastern B.C. overnight.

The weather office says this will bring wind chill values of minus 45 that will continue until the end of the week.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for East Vancouver Island, citing winds up to 90 km/h that "may cause damage".

It says prolonged period of very cold wind is also expected in the Fort Nelson area, with wind chill values of minus 45 that will continue through the end of next week.