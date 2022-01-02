Trans-Canada closed east of Golden

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.

DriveBC says Highway 1 is closed again in the same area due to a stalled vehicle.

It could reopen at 6 p.m. MST.

There is also a report of a vehicle incident west of Golden near the weigh scales.

UPDATE 12:40 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened after being closed due to vehicle incident east of Golden.

DriveBC reports the road has been cleared and traffic is moving again between Ten Mile Hill Truck Stop Rd and Golden Donald Upper Rd for 10.5 km (4 km east of Golden to 9 km west of West Boundary of Yoho National Park).

UPDATE 10:45 a.m.

DriveBC estimates the time of reopening will be 2 p.m. MST.

The next update is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. MST.

ORIGINAL 10:20 a.m.

A crash has closed the Trans-Canada Highway east of Golden Sunday.

DriveBC said Highway 1 is closed in both directions after a vehicle incident between Golden Donald Upper Rd. and Ten Mile Hill Truck Stop Rd., for 10.5 km.

#BCHwy1 vehicle incident has both directions closed between Golden Donald Upper Rd and Ten Mile Hill Truck Stop Rd for 10.5 km. Road closed. Assessment in progress. Watch for traffic control. Detour not available. — DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 2, 2022

The route is shut to traffic from 9 km west of the West Boundary of Yoho National Park to 4 km east of Golden.

Assessment is in progress, but no detour is currently available.

The next update from DriveBC is scheduled for Noon MST.