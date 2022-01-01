New Westminster Police are searching for a Mercedes C300 with front end damage

Photo: New Westminster Police

New Westminster Police are seeking the public's help to locate the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run collision Jan. 1

The accident sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.

Police were called to the intersection of Victoria and Lorne streets just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a white Mercedes C300.

Sgt. Sanjay Kumar said the driver of the vehicle did not stop and the incident was captured on CCTV camera.

“We’re asking everyone to take a close look at the vehicle in the photo,” said Kumar. “We’re looking for information about a white Mercedes C300 that most likely has sustained some amount of front end damage. If you know of any vehicles that match that description please contact us right away.”

The pedestrian was provided aid from NWPD officers and was transported to hospital by B.C. Emergency Health Services paramedics.

“If you are the driver of the vehicle involved, have footage of the collision, or have information about the incident and have yet to speak with investigators, please call the NWPD at 604-525-5411,” said Kumar.