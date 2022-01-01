Vancouver Island RCMP investigate Langford woman's death

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday April 13, 2018. Vancouver Island police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Langford on New Year's Eve.

West Shore RCMP say they were called for a well-being check early Friday morning and discovered the woman's body.

They say a man has since been taken into custody in connection with the death, though there's no word on what charges he may face.

Police did not provide the name of the accused but say they are working with the B.C. Coroners Service to confirm the identity of the woman.

Sergeant Chris Manseau says police believe it was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

He says the victim and accused are believed to have known each other and officers will remain at the scene for the next few days as the investigation continues.