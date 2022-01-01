Pacific Coastal Airlines cancels flights due to COVID spread among staff

Photo: Pacific Coastal Airlines

Pacific Coastal Airlines is temporarily suspending its operations on Sunday and Monday due to staff contracting COVID-19.

In a press release, the B.C.-based regional airline said staff in its Operational Control Centre have experienced “rapid transmission of the Omicron COVID-19 variant,” forcing them to temporarily close down operations.

“We are taking this quick and necessary measure to protect the integrity of our long-term schedule and safeguard our operation,” the airline said.

Saturday's flights will continue as scheduled, and Pacific Coastal plans to resume operations Tuesday.

“Customers impacted by suspended operations on Sunday, January 2 and Monday, January 3 will be provided with the opportunity to be rescheduled at a later date or receive a complete refund,” Pacific Coastal said.

The move comes after WestJet announced last week it would be cutting 15 per cent of its flights due to staff shortages caused by COVID-19 infection among staff. Additionally, staff infections among B.C. Ferries staff have also caused some recent sailings to be cancelled.