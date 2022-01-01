Save-on-Foods meals recalled for possible salmonella contamination

Photo: Yelp

Save-on-Foods is recalling some house brand combo meals due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recalled items include Save-on-Foods brand lemon chicken combo meal, sweat and sour pork meal, ginger beef combo meal, and the honey garlic combo meal. The full list of recalled items can be found here.

According to the government of Canada the recalled products were sold in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Yukon.

Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick said the government of Canada.

Those who believe they have become sick from eating a recalled product are encouraged to seek medical attention.

The Canadian government said recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store.