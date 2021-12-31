B.C. had 3,795 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths, in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

There were 3,795 new cases of COVID-19 identified in B.C. in the past 24 hours, including 320 in the Interior.

The new cases bring B.C.’s total cases since the pandemic began to 254,849, but there are now 20,811 active cases, the highest the province has ever seen.

Of the active cases, 220 individuals are in hospital – a jump by nine since Thursday – and 73 are in intensive care

In the Interior Health region there are 1,792 active cases, an increase of 79 since Thursday. Thirty-eight people are hospitalized in the Interior, 24 of whom are being treated in critical care.

In the past 24 hours, three new COVID deaths have been reported in the province, in the Fraser, Vancouver Coastal and Island health regions, for an overall total of 2,423.

There have been two new healthcare facility outbreaks at Vancouver's Kopernik Lodge and Victoria's Amica Douglas House, for a total of 15 active outbreaks.

In the past 24 hours, 30,372 doses of the vaccine were administered in B.C. As of Friday, 88.1% of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 82.9% have received their second dose.

The new/active cases include:

1,944 new cases in Fraser Health — Total active cases: 9,050

965 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health — Total active cases: 7,135

320 new cases in Interior Health — Total active cases: 1,792

129 new cases in Northern Health — Total active cases: 494

434 new cases in Island Health — Total active cases: 2,336

From Dec. 23-29, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 16% of cases and from Dec. 16-29 they accounted for 55% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Dec. 23-29) - Total 17,762

Not vaccinated: 2,535 (14.3%)

Partially vaccinated: 305 (1.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 14,922 (84%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Dec. 16-29) - Total 180

Not vaccinated: 96 (53.3%)

Partially vaccinated: 3 (1.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 81 (45%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 23-29)

Not vaccinated: 401.9

Partially vaccinated: 101.9

Fully vaccinated: 325.8

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 16-29)

Not vaccinated: 22.2

Partially vaccinated: 2.2

Fully vaccinated: 1.7