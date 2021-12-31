Environment Canada is calling for heavy snowfall on Interior mountain roads

Photo: File photo

It looks like 2022 will start with a flurry of snow on some BC Interior mountain highways.

Environment Canada has issued snow advisories for several roadways including the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass. The Coquihalla remains restricted to commercial vehicles only.

A winter storm moving across B.C. will begin to spread snow to the highways over southern B.C. beginning Saturday afternoon. The snow will continue into Sunday, before easing off early Monday morning.

Significant snowfall is also expected on Highway 3 from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass where forecasters are calling for up to 30 cm of the white stuff to accumulate.

Motorists are advised to be prepared to adjust driving with changing road conditions and are reminded surfaces may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Up to 30 cm of snow is also expected on the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.