Here are the top baby names for 2021 in BC

Photo: Pixabay

The Province of B.C. has announced the most popular names for babies in 2021 and it is a name that shouldn't come as a surprise, as it's been taking the number one spot for a few years running.

Olivia is once again the front-runner for the most popular name for babies born this year. Olivia has now topped the list for 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2017.

Olivia is followed by Liam, Noah, Jack, Emma, Benjamin, Theodore, Oliver and Charlotte, according to the Vital Statistics Agency's preliminary figures from Jan. 1 to Dec. 15, 2021.

In 2020, Olivia was followed by Liam, Oliver, Noah, Lucas, Emma, Theodore, Benjamin, Ethan, and Charlotte, according to the agency's figures.

Only names that occur five or more times are listed.

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 15, 2021, 40,333 babies were born in the province. In 2020, 42,413 babies were born in B.C.