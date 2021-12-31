Dr. Bonnie Henry providing an update on B.C.'s COVID-19 situation

As new cases of COVID-19 reach unprecedented levels in British Columbia, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are holding a press conference Friday morning.

Thursday saw a record-breaking number of new positive tests in the province, with 4,383 in the past 24 hours. But Dr. Henry has previously acknowledged the true number of cases in the province is likely higher, as testing capacity in some areas of the province have become overwhelmed.

It's not clear if Dr. Henry plans to announce further restrictions in B.C. during Friday's press conference.

Some studies have shown the highly transmissible Omicron variant that's quickly taking over as the dominant strain of the virus around the world causes less severe illness than the previous Delta variant. And in B.C., hospitalizations and deaths remain relatively stable as case counts skyrocket.

But throughout the pandemic, hospitalizations and deaths have been "lag indicators,", meaning these numbers have generally risen and fallen a couple weeks behind trends in case counts. It remains to be seen if hospitalizations and deaths will follow this unprecedented spike in new cases in B.C.

Friday's press conference will also include Dr. Penny Ballem, executive lead of B.C.'s COVID-19 immunization program. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.