Vehicle seized after woman struck in hit and run at Victoria crosswalk

Photo: Victoria Police Department

UPDATE: 3:17 p.m.

Victoria police have seized a vehicle that closely resembles the car that struck a young woman in a crosswalk at Bay and Blanshard streets on Thursday morning.

Dashcam footage of the incident provided by a witness shows a silver or grey Mini Countryman ­approaching northbound on Blanshard on a red light, striking the woman as she crossed the street in a crosswalk with a green light just after 9 a.m. It then sped away on Blanshard, narrowly missing a white Tesla.

VicPD officers located a vehicle just after 10 p.m. Thursday after someone who had seen the video recognized the car, found it and called police.

Officers noted damage on the car consistent with a recent collision and seized it, towing it to VicPD’s secure storage area for processing.

Forensic identification officers working with VicPD’s collision reconstruction team are working to determine if the car is the same one involved in the collision.

No arrests have been made.

ORIGINAL: 8:50 a.m.

A young woman crossing Blanshard Street at Bay Street in Victoria on Thursday morning was struck and sent flying by a vehicle as it raced through a red light.

Dashcam footage provided by a witness shows the silver or grey Mini Countryman ­approaching northbound on Blanshard, striking the woman as she crossed the street in a crosswalk with a green light just after 9 a.m. It then sped away north on Blanshard, narrowly missing a white Tesla.

Victoria police released the video and asked for help from the public in locating the driver of the Mini.

Several people at the scene went to the young woman’s aid.

Police said she suffered ­non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by B.C. Emergency Health Services paramedics.

Kimberlyn Slattery, the woman hit by the car, posted on social media Thursday afternoon that she was recovering at home.

“Luckily there were no major injuries and I’ll hopefully just be sore for a while,” she wrote. “Thank you to the first ­responders and the people that stopped to help me!

“Please everyone be careful out there, and please please wipe all the snow off your cars and slow down.”

In the video, the Mini had snow covering most of its side windows.

Police are asking the driver of the Mini, or anyone with information about the driver, to ­contact them.

They are also asking the driver of the white Tesla Model Y that was making a left-hand turn onto Blanshard Street to contact them, in hopes there is additional video of the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call 250-995-7654, ­extension 1.