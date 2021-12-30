BC announces 4,383 new cases, including 501 new cases in Interior Health and one new death

Photo: Contributed

The provincial government has announced 4,383 new cases of COVID-19, including 501 new cases in Interior Health and one new death.

The 4,383 cases is a new daily record. Today's case count is significantly higher than Wednesday's at 2,944 cases which was also a record.

There are 17,357 active cases of COVID-19 in the province also a new record.

The new cases include:

2,319 new cases in Fraser Health

977 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

501 new cases in Interior Health

122 new cases in Northern Health

460 new cases in Island Health

According to the province the death was from the Interior Health region.

As of Thursday, Dec. 30, 88 per cent of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 82.9 per cent have received their second dose.