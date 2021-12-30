B.C. had 4,383 new COVID-19 cases, one death, in past 24 hours

Photo: Contributed

The provincial government has announced 4,383 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 501 new cases in Interior Health.

The 4,383 cases is a new daily record in the province. Today's case count is significantly higher than Wednesday's at 2,944 cases, which was also a new record at the time.

The new cases bring B.C.’s total since the pandemic began to 251,054 cases, and there are 17,357 active cases of in the province, which is also the highest it's ever been.

Of these, 211 people are hospitalized with the disease, and 66 people are being treated in the ICU.

There have been 2,825 cases of the Omicron variant identified so far in B.C. Of these, 152 were found in the Interior.

There are currently 1,713 active cases within Interior Health. Thirty-nine people are hospitalized with the virus in the Interior, 25 of whom are in critical care.

One new COVID death has been reported throughout B.C. in the past 24 hours, in the Interior Health region. To date, 2,420 British Columbians have died after contracting COVID-19.

There have been six new health-care facility outbreaks at Mission Memorial Hospital, Burnaby's New Vista Care Centre, Chartwell Langley Gardens, Burnaby's Chartwell Carlton Gardens, Surrey's Chartwell Crescent Gardens and Guildford Seniors Village, for a total of 13 facilities with ongoing outbreaks.

In the past 24 hours, 30,871 doses of the vaccine were administered in B.C. As of Friday, 88% of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 82.9% have received their second dose.

The new cases include:

2,319 new cases in Fraser Health

977 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

501 new cases in Interior Health

122 new cases in Northern Health

460 new cases in Island Health

From Dec. 22-28, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 15.8% of cases and from Dec. 15-28, they accounted for 54.7% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Dec. 22-28) - Total 15,429

Not vaccinated: 2,185 (14.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 249 (1.6%)

Fully vaccinated: 12,995 (84.2%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Dec. 15-28) - Total 117

Not vaccinated: 64 (54.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 0 (0.0%)

Fully vaccinated: 53 (45.3%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 22-28)

Not vaccinated: 337.3

Partially vaccinated: 96.4

Fully vaccinated: 283.7

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 15-28)

Not vaccinated: 14.9

Partially vaccinated: 0.0

Fully vaccinated: 1.1