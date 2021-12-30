Surrey RCMP search for suspect after shooting sends man to hospital

Photo: File photo

Surrey RCMP is on scene and investigating after a shooting Thursday morning sent one man to hospital.

At approximately 8:05 a.m., Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 13900-block of Laurel Drive. When officers arrived they located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound who was taken to the hospital, according to an RCMP media release.



Police say it appears this incident took place among parties known to each another, and the shooting appears to be targeted. And while the shooting placed members of the community at risk, there is no indication of an ongoing threat to public safety, the RCMP said.

Multiple officers are in the area looking for the suspect. The public is being asked to avoid the area while resources, including the Integrated Police Dog Service, are active.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.