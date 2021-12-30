B.C. Ferries cancels sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen, citing staff shortage

Photo: Darren Stone / Times Colonist

B.C. Ferries has cancelled two round-trips on its Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route, citing staffing issues.

The noon and 4 p.m. departures from Tsawwassen and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. departures from Swartz Bay on the Coastal Renaissance have been cancelled.

In a statement, B.C. Ferries said it requires a specific number of crew members on board to ensure the safety of passengers in an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations.

It said customers with bookings would have their reservation fees refunded.

For up-to-date sailing and departure information, B.C. Ferries recommends following the corporation on Twitter (@BCFerries), checking www.bcferries.com or calling 1-888-223-3779.