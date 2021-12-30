BCLC releases odds for where B.C.'s first baby of 2022 will be born

Photo: Andrea Visscher / PHSA Catherine Harrison and Darcy Doberstein, welcomed their first baby at 12:21 a.m. on the first day of 2021.

BC Women’s Hospital is once again the front runner to have the honour of introducing the first B.C. baby of 2022.

According to odds released today by BCLC’s PlayNow.com, last year’s winner is a 3/1 favourite, followed closely in the betting at 4/1 by Surrey Memorial, which last won the “race” in 2018.

Meanwhile, the odds the first baby born in B.C. coming from Kelowna General Hospital is 18/1.

At 8/1 odds is New Westminster’s Royal Columbian — which won in 2019 and ’20 — and Victoria General.

Richmond Hospital is at 13/1, while St. Paul’s sits at a generous 20/1.

Elsewhere, you can get long odds on the likes of Nanaimo Regional General Hospital at 30/1 and the University Hospital of Northern B.C. at 32.5/1

Wagering for which of 23 B.C. hospitals will welcome the first B.C. baby of 2022 will be available on PlayNow.com until 6 a.m. on Dec. 31.