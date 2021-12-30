186370
Vancouver nurse suspended for feeding resident against their will

The BC College of Nurses and Midwives has suspended a Vancouver nurse for feeding a resident against their will on two occasions.

A notice on the college's website shows a consent agreement between the college and registered nurse Pu Duan was approved on Dec. 27.

The incidents, which occurred between August 2020 and February 2021, relate to feeding a resident against their will on two occasions, inappropriately assessing a resident, refusing to receive a verbal report and leaving medications unattended in a staff room.

The notice said Duan agreed to a limit on their practice, including a three-day suspension and a public reprimand.

The terms also include a prohibition on being a sole nurse on duty for six months; remedial education in ethics, team work and medication administration; and developing a learning plan to be shared with the college and the employer with six months’ practice oversight.

There will also be a regulatory practice consultation to address the issues.

“The inquiry committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public,” the notice said.

