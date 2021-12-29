BC announces 2,944 new coronavirus cases, five deaths

UPDATE 5:40 p.m.

The provincial government has now provided a full update of COVID-19 case counts over the past day.

B.C. announced 2,944 new cases, bringing B.C.’s total since the pandemic began to 246,671 cases, although just 16,014 are active. Of the active cases, 206 individuals are in hospital and 66 are in intensive care.

In the Interior Health region, there were 374 new cases announced Wednesday, bringing active cases to 1,576. There are 39 people hospitalized and 22 people in critical care in the BC Interior.

With B.C. COVID-19 testing system at capacity, health officials say case totals are a significant undercount.

As of Wednesday, 88.0% of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 82.8% have received their second dose.

The new/active cases include:

1,591 new cases in Fraser Health — Total active cases: 7,192

571 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health — Total active cases: 5,462

374 new cases in Interior Health — Total active cases: 1,576

99 new cases in Northern Health — Total active cases: 431

309 new cases in Island Health — Total active cases: 1,353

Since last reported on Dec. 24, five new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,419. One death occurred in Interior Health

Of the 2,452 cases of the Omicron variant of concern confirmed in B.C., 114 are in Interior Health.

From Dec. 21-27, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 15.9% of cases. From Dec. 14-27, they accounted for 57.6% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Dec. 21-27) - Total 14,030

Not vaccinated: 2,033 (14.5%)

Partially vaccinated: 203 (1.4%)

Fully vaccinated: 11,794 (84.1%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Dec. 14-27) - Total 132

Not vaccinated: 76 (57.6%)

Partially vaccinated: 0 (0.0%)

Fully vaccinated: 56 (42.4%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 21-27)

Not vaccinated: 318.5

Partially vaccinated: 82.6

Fully vaccinated: 257.6

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 14-27)

Not vaccinated: 17.5

Partially vaccinated: 0.0

Fully vaccinated: 1.2

ORIGINAL 2:55 p.m.

The provincial government has announced 2,944 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said at a news conference there are now 16,014 active cases of the COVID-19 in B.C.

Since Dec. 24, there have been five new deaths related to the virus.

A full data release would come later Wednesday, but Dr. Henry said there are now 1,576 active cases in the Interior Health region. There are 7,192 active cases in Fraser Health and 5,462 in Vancouver Coastal Health.

The cases include only those confirmed by the PCR testing system, which has reached capacity and has started using rapid tests for mild cases. Those rapid test cases are not included in the daily count.

Across B.C., there are 193 people hospitalized with the virus, 66 of whom are in intensive care.

Dr. Henry said health officials are continuing to learn about the Omicron variant, which is driving the rapid spread of the virus.

"The rate of transmission has impacted a number of different parts of our system that we've had in place including the effectiveness of contact tracing. The incubation period is fast," she said, explaining the period of time from when a person contracts the virus to shows symptoms has fallen from from about six days to three.

Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside announced they would be delaying the start of in-person K-12 classes until Jan. 10, 2022. Some children will return on Jan. 3 or 4 as planned, as will teachers and school staff, but the delay will help develop improved safety plans in the face of the Omicron variant.