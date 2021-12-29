Large ice floes formed on the Fraser River this week

Photo: craigthecountgilbert / Instagram Large ice floes on the Fraser River Tuesday morning.

Metro Vancouver residents are sharing images and videos of large ice floes on B.C.'s longest waterway this week.

While the large packs of floating ice typically take a few days to manifest in the region, the record-breaking cold has accelerated the formation of the floes.

An Arctic ridge of high pressure over the B.C. interior brought strong and bitterly cold outflow winds to the region, as well as snowfall over the holiday weekend. More frigid temperatures are expected this week, with Arctic outflow winds and low temperatures combined to produce wind chill values near -20 C.

Locals started sharing photographs and videos on social media of the wintry scene on Monday, which showed large packs of ice floating down the river.

Have a look at some of the snaps and footage from around the region.