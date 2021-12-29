B.C. health officials scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 data

Photo: The Canadian Press A locked gate and notices are seen posted at a COVID-19 testing centre that has been temporarily closed due to cold weather, in Richmond on Sunday.

UPDATE: 10 a.m.

B.C.'s Minister of Education Jennifer Whiteside has been added to Wednesday's live update on COVID-19, along with Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

The move could indicate that new announcements around the reopening of B.C. schools may be made during the press conference.

The BC Teachers' Federation has called for better masks and ventilation in B.C. schools prior to students' return in January, in light of the new wave of the more contagious Omicron variant of the virus.

ORIGINAL: 7:30 a.m.

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to hold a press conference today on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations, hospitalizations and deaths in the province.

The health ministry reported 1,785 new cases of the virus in B.C. on Tuesday.

It said in a news release that the numbers are "preliminary" and Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will provide a live update at 3 p.m.

Experts warn case numbers are likely to be much higher than reported because testing centres are overwhelmed and some patients might have decided not to get tested over the holidays.

Henry said last week that B.C. had reached its testing capacity as people worry about contracting the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

She urged only those with symptoms to get tested.