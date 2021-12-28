BC Hydro says power restored to hundreds of residents impacted by flooding; some remain without electricity

Photo: Castanet Staff Flooding in Merritt on Nov. 15. According to BC Hydro, there are nine remaining customers in the city who have not been reconnected to power.

BC Hydro crews have restored power to hundreds of residents in areas impacted by mid-November’s flooding events, according to the utility company.

In a statement Tuesday, BC Hydro said there are just over 60 customers in Merritt and the surrounding area who remain without electricity, down from nearly 300 who didn’t have power in early December.

“Service has been restored to 122 customers in the City of Merritt since Dec. 3,” the statement said.

“There are nine remaining customers without service in the city and their properties may be unhabitable due to extensive flooding damage.”

According to BC Hydro, 70 per cent of customers who live along Highway 8 are now reconnected to power.

BC Hydro said November's severe floods had destroyed 87 power poles and 14 transformers along Highway 8 between Spences Bridge and Merritt.

“All of the remaining restorations in this area first require extensive reconstruction of Highway 8 and then large scale rebuilds of distribution lines in new locations,” the utility company said.

“BC Hydro estimates this process will take several more weeks to complete.”

According to BC Hydro, the majority of customers along Highway 5 between Brookmere and the Box Canyon chain-up area have been reconnected to power since Dec. 23, with four properties still without service.

“Underground work including excavation and trenching is planned for next week and service should be restored in early January,” the statement said.