BC announces 1,785 new coronavirus cases; 269 in Interior Health

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

The provincial government has announced 1,785 new coronavirus cases, including 269 in Interior Health.

The partial release did not include data on active or recovered cases, deaths, hospitalizations or vaccination figures due to the holidays. The government says it will provide a full update on Wednesday. A media briefing with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix is scheduled for 3 p.m.

The new cases include:

791 new cases in Fraser Health

400 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

269 new cases in Interior Health

42 new cases in Northern Health

283 new cases in Island Health

No additional data was released on Tuesday. The BCCDC’s COVID-19 dashboard also says it will not be updated until Wednesday.