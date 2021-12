Photo: Drive BC Highway 3 closure map

UPDATE: 5:54 p.m.

Highway 3 west of Grand Forks has now been cleared after an earlier vehicle incident, according to DriveBC.

ORIGINAL: 4:27 p.m.

Highway 3 is closed in both directions west of Grand Forks due to a vehicle incident.

According to Drive BC, the closure is between Spencer Street and Cemetery Frontage Road, four kilometres west of Grand Forks.

Drive BC says there is no detour available.