Avalanche in Kootenays seriously injures two Monday afternoon

Photo: Facebook

An avalanche seriously injured two people in the Kootenays Monday afternoon.

On Dec. 27 at 3:30 p.m., Nelson Search and Rescue along with the Whitewater Ski Patrol responded to an SOS activation following a size 2.5 avalanche outside of the Whitewater Ski area on the south face of the East Peak of Evening Ridge.

According to the Nelson SAR Facebook page, four people and two dogs were involved in the avalanche.

No one was completely buried by the avalanche, however two people were seriously injured and rescue toboggans was required as darkness prevented the use of helicopter long-line to get the victims out of the area.

With temperatures dropping below -20C, rescuers worked quickly to get everyone to safety. The rescue was conducted in the dark, in steep, hazardous terrain and involved more than 25 volunteers and Whitewater staff.

Both patients were transferred to BC Ambulance by 11 p.m. and taken to Trail Hospital for treatment of their injuries.