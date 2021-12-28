Police seize 150,000 fentanyl doses in Surrey

Photo: Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP recently seized enough fentanyl to kill everyone in a sold-out arena like BC Place three times over.

In September, the Surrey RCMP Drug Unit started an investigation into a drug trafficking network in Surrey. On Nov. 25, police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 12400-block of 99 Avenue, according to a press release.

Police seized $90,000 in cash, 225 grams of fentanyl, 16 grams of cocaine, 24 grams of methamphetamine and 67 fake oxycodone pills. The drugs were prepackaged for street-level sale. Two Surrey men in their late 20s were arrested and later released pending charge approval.

Both men are known to police and are linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

On Dec. 12, a separate investigation led to a search warrant being executed at a residence in the 7000-block of 150A Street. Police seized 1.5 kg of bulk fentanyl, 775 grams of bulk methamphetamine, $60,000 in cash, one assault rifle and one tactical shotgun. The investigation is ongoing to obtain charge approval against one individual who has associations with the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

“These two seizures are significant, not only because it has disrupted drug trafficking network ties with links to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, but it also lessens the supply of potentially fatal doses of fentanyl off our streets,” says Staff Sgt. Glenn Leeson in a statement.

Anyone with information about criminal activity in Surrey can help keep the community safe by reporting it to police at 604-599-0502.