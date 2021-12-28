Interior Health updates guidelines on when a COVID test is needed

Photo: CTV News

As COVID-19 activity increases across B.C., Interior Health has updated its guidance for when to be tested for the ailment.

A COVID-19 test is not recommended if:

You have no symptoms, even if you are a close contact of someone who has tested positive.

You are fully vaccinated (two doses), experiencing mild symptoms and can manage your illness at home. Self-isolate for seven days. Notify your close contacts so they can self-monitor for symptoms.

A COVID-19 test is recommended if:

You are experiencing one or more of the following symptoms: fever or chills; cough; loss of sense of smell or taste; or difficulty breathing.

You have experienced one or more of the following symptoms for longer than 24 hours with no improvement: sore throat; loss of appetite; headache or body aches; extreme fatigue; nausea or vomiting; diarrhea.

Anyone who is feeling unwell and are unsure about their symptoms, are urged to contact their health care provider or call 811.

The B.C. COVID-19 Self-Assessment Tool will also help to determine if a person needs to be tested. Rapid COVID-19 tests will be available at IH Community Collection Centres (testing centres), beginning the week of Dec. 27.

Where available, rapid tests may be provided to individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and according to risk factors. No appointment is required to pick up a rapid test. Access may be temporarily limited depending on the supply available.

If a rapid COVID-19 test indicates a positive result, you must continue to self-isolate and follow the guidance included in the test package, including how to self-report a positive result.